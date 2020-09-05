Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan praises Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's latest song Afsos Karoge

Mohsin Khan is all praises for Baarish singer Stebin Ben who delivered yet another hit with Afsos Karoge featuring Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi recently came together for the first time for a music video 'Baarish' which has been clocking many million views. The duo's chemistry was yet again loved and adored with fans happy to see their Kaira in a different avatar. Recently, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana too featured in a music video sung by Stebin Ben, who also sung Baarish.

Appreciating the singer, Mohsin shared a poster of the song featuring Asim and Himanshi and congratulated the singer and also mentioned that the song is really soulful. Like you would expect from the title, 'Afsos Kaorge' is all about regret and repentance. The song highlights the feeling of sadness and disappointment set against the backdrop of unrequited college love. Asim and Himanshi play separated lovers in the song, and they bring out the emotions of unfulfilled love so beautifully, that you will be left teary-eyed.

Speaking of what Baarish means to him, Mohsin, in a conversation with Pinkvilla said, " "It sounds like a very nostalgic, 90s song. I really liked it. They told me that they were talking to Shivangi as well as they wanted both of us and that is how it happened." When asked what Baarish means to them, Mohsin said that for him, "Baarish means family."

Credits :Instagram

