Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan shares a heartwarming photo with family to celebrate Promise Day 2020

On Promise Day 2020, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan's adorable picture with family will melt your heart. Take a look.

The Valentine's Week is running in full swing and within a couple of days, the big day will be upon us. While 14th is still a little far away, everyone is enjoying celebrating the different days. Today, i.e. 11 February, the world is celebrating Promise Day. It marks an important day as it embraces a promise of forever. While most others might be celebrating it with their partners, our Telly Town star Moshin Khan has given it an interesting and heartwarming turn.

Many of his fans may be eagerly waiting for him to post a picture with his ladylove, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has rather given us a sweet surprise. Mohsin took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his beloved family. Yes, the handsome hunk shared a beautiful collage of his family to celebrate Promise Day 2020. In the picture, Mohsin can be seen posing with his mother, father and his brother. The picture speaks volumes about his love and bond with his dear one's. And Mohsin just proved that the biggest promise we ever make to, is our 'family.' It is a promise to stand by them, to care for them and be honest with them. Well, Mohsin's promise is also a recap of all the responsibilities and commitments he has towards them. We must say, this is indeed the best way to celebrate this special occasion and we're all hearts for Mohsin's sweet gesture.

Take a look at Mohsin's aww-inspiring picture:

What are your thoughts about the same? Did you like Mohisn's sweet gesture? Don't you think he's just a perfect son and brother as he is an actor? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

