Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan shares PICS from the last day of the shoot, prays for show's return

Mohsin Khan has recently shared pictures from the last day of shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor also prays for the show to make a comeback soon.

The Coronavirus crisis in India has taken a toll on the film and television industry too. Production processes have come to a halt right from March 19, 2020, and now with the extended lockdown period, there are no chances that they will resume anytime soon. This is the reason why it has become difficult for the channels to air fresh episodes of the shows. They have now resorted to the telecast of old shows instead of the present ones.

The same has happened with the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The lead actor of the show, Mohsin Khan has recently shared a few pictures from their last day of shoot on his Instagram handle. We can see that the actor is posing with some of the cast and crew members in the pictures that were clicked almost a month ago. Talking about the same, here’s what he writes in his caption, “A month back!! Last day of shoot...yeh rishta will b back with a bang insha Allah.”

Check out the pictures shared by Mohsin Khan below:

Well, just like the actor, we also hope that everything returns to normal soon once the lockdown ends. Ardent fans of Mohsin Khan surely miss watching him on the small screen alongside co-star Shivangi Joshi. The on-screen Jodi of the two promising actors is loved by the audience and is one of the main reasons behind the popularity of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television.

