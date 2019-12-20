Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi dancing on title track has us gushing; watch VIDEO
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are currently on a high as they complete 1000 episodes of Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. YRKKH is the longest-running Hindi GEC on Indian Television. Mohsin as Kartik and Shivangi as Naira are one of the most followed and loved couples and they sure know how to keep their fans enthralled time and again. This time too, they did not disappoint. In a video shared by the production house, Director's Kut Productions, the two are seen dancing gracefully to the title song.
Shivin#shivin #Kaira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/EPEVxpKvBV
— Isha srivastav (@HeartbeatMohsin) December 20, 2019
Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the two opened up on what keeps them going, their favourite scene, a scene they would like to do it a different way and more. "I think we are always critical of our performance. We always feel like we can do it better. But we talk about it very frankly. If she doesn't like any of my scenes, she tells me directly and I do the same. That is how it has been for the past 3 and a half or four years. We communicate directly about it," said the duo remembering a scene they would like to redo.
Add new comment