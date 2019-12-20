Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi dancing on title track has us gushing; watch VIDEO

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi dance on the title track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leaving us to gush. Check it out.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are currently on a high as they complete 1000 episodes of Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. YRKKH is the longest-running Hindi GEC on Indian Television. Mohsin as Kartik and Shivangi as Naira are one of the most followed and loved couples and they sure know how to keep their fans enthralled time and again. This time too, they did not disappoint. In a video shared by the production house, Director's Kut Productions, the two are seen dancing gracefully to the title song.

Shivangi is seen in a blue full-length outfit while Mohsin is in casuals. With a headgear on her head, Shivangi starts grooving to the original title track of YRKKH with Mohsin joining her giving fans a special Shivin moment, for sure! We love the duo having some fun time, what about you. Check out the video right here:

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the two opened up on what keeps them going, their favourite scene, a scene they would like to do it a different way and more. "I think we are always critical of our performance. We always feel like we can do it better. But we talk about it very frankly. If she doesn't like any of my scenes, she tells me directly and I do the same. That is how it has been for the past 3 and a half or four years. We communicate directly about it," said the duo remembering a scene they would like to redo.

