Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan & Shivani Joshi's expressions are too cute to miss in a throwback PIC

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi play the lead pair in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, check out one of their throwback pictures.
Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan & Shivani Joshi's expressions are too cute to miss in a throwback PIC
It has been more than a decade since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first aired on television. However, the popular show still continues to win the hearts of the audience with its amazing storyline and stellar star cast. Featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivani Joshi in the lead roles, it is one of the most popular daily soaps in current times that is also faring well at the TRP charts. Meanwhile, YRKKH’s actors often treat fans with BTS pictures and videos.

While speaking of this, we have chanced upon a throwback picture of Mohsin and Shivangi that is worth a glimpse for all the Kaira fans. The two of them look super cute together as they pose for the selfie. Mohsin is wearing a green collared kurta while Shivangi, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a pink and golden lehenga. Well, we cannot deny that the actor’s quirky expression grabs all our attention in the picture.

Check it out below:

For the unversed, the two of them play the roles of Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The audience simply loves their on-screen chemistry in the show. Talking about the show, it also had a spin-off titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and others in the lead roles. However, it went off-air sometime back. As for YRKKH, it continues to rule the hearts of the audience. 

Also Read: YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi flaunts her casual style in ruffled top and pants; Ashnoor Kaur calls her 'cutie'

Credits :Instagram

