Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pankhuri Awasthy: I'll do only lead roles; Don’t mind playing negative character

Pankhuri Awasthy, who played the role of Vedika in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently made an exit from the show as her track got over. And now, in an interview with Times of India, Pankhuri opened up on her stint as Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. She said that it was a short and sweet journey. She said, "My track was scheduled for three months and I took it up, as it would have been completed by the time I had to shoot for the film. However, my role was extended owing to the ratings.” She added, “My track was shaping up well. However, it slipped towards the end and I just couldn’t relate to it. Besides, the ratings after my re-entry (she took a break from the series for her movie) didn’t match up. Though the character had an edge, it became redundant. Since it made no sense to leave the show abruptly, I continued doing it.”

She also opened up on the flak that she received for playing the negative character. She revealed how she used to get negative comments on her social media handles, however, she didn’t mind it, as she got to a lot of shades while playing the role of Vedika. The actress also said that she just wants to play one lead roles and she doesn't mind playing a negative character if the story revolves around her.

On the personal front, she also talked about starting a family. She stated, "Gautam and I had decided that we would start a family after two years of marriage, which we will be completing soon. I am prepared for motherhood now. I am not overambitious, and I want my professional and personal life to coexist peacefully.”

