Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's producer Rajan Shahi's next project is THIS; Find Out

Rajan Shahi is best known for producing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke under his banner called Director's cut. And now, with another banner First Kut Production’s (FKP) he is ready with a new show titled Kameenkhori. The writer of the show Bhavna Vyas said that she created Guddu Beds Guddan for FKP around three years ago. After that somehow writing for television kept her busy. But around August this year, she felt like creating something unique once again for web. She added how she always wanted to do something unique. One day, she accidentally came across the poster of Richard Gere’s film called American Gigolo and she got the idea from it. She said, "What if rural Indian women in veils call a gigolo for a spinsters party! That’s something unseen and unheard of. And that’s how KAMEENKHORI happened."

The male lead role is being played by Pratap Hada, who was seen in Saathiya. In a media statmenet Rajan Shahi said, "One of our first offering Love Sex & Viagra is an extremely popular series and then we have made Guddu beds Guddan which actually later we turned into a television show Baavle Utaavle. On YouTube, we made short films like Kharonch and recently we celebrated 3000 episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kameenkhori is an interesting and quirky series. The team of Kameenkhori has the same team of Guddu Beds Guddan which has writer Bhavna Vyas, director Rishi Mandyal and DOP Gulshan and they are all also part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. So it is an interesting creative process when the same production people of Yeh Rishta is coming up with Kameenkhori. As a maker, I believe YouTube has an immense reach and with First Kut Productions, we are making shows which can cater to a larger audience, we are creating a different set of programs and also giving scope to various directors and creatives.”

