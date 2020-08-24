Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, Swati under quarantine post testing COVID 19 positive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's shooting has been unfortunately stopped. This is because three members of the star cast, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi and Samir Onkar have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

In a shocking state of events, the shooting schedule for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been put to a halt. That is because a few members of the star cast have tested positive for COVID-19. Media reports stated that Sachin Tyagi was diagnosed with Coronavirus post which the entire cast and crew had undergone tests. Now, producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed that Samir Onkar and Swati Chittnis have also tested positive for COVID-19. Shahi has also released an official statement.

It reads, “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitized and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine.

We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to.” Meanwhile, Sachin Tyagi has opened up on the same in his statement that reads, “I have tested COVID positive. We have been shooting so peacefully but this has happened. However, I guess we all have to take this positively. I have isolated myself and I am taking care of my diet. I was first diagnosed with dengue and was asymptotic so could not guess. But thankfully I took the test on time and it came out COVID positive. The production house has been taking the utmost care and followed all guidelines on the set. They are constantly in touch.”

Swati Chittnis also has similar thoughts about it and says, “I would like to clarify that I have tested positive with covid19. Luckily, I am asymptomatic and doing well, recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully, I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team.” Meanwhile, Samir Onkar says, “For the first time in my life I feel being positive is not so cool. Luckily I am asymptotic so there are no such reactions. But I have self-isolated myself and also taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercises. God is great, everything will be fine.”

