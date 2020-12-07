Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shirin Sewani gets married to beau Udayan; Rohan Mehra, Lataa Saberwal pour love

Actress Shirin Sewani, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently tied the knot to her pilot beau Udayan Sachan. Her former YRKKH co-stars Rohan Mehra and Lataa Saberwal have showered their love on the newlyweds. Read on.

After Shaheer Sheikh, Aditya Narayan, and Neha Kakkar, Indian Television viewers were eagerly waiting for Gauahar Khan's marriage with beau Zaid on December 25. However, before Gauahar turns into a bride, another actress from the Telly world has exchanged wedding vows. We're talking about Shirin Sewani, who is best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shirin played Jasmeet Maheshwari in the Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer.

Shirin tied the knot with her pilot (airline captain) beau Udayan Sachan, yesterday (December 6, 2020) in Delhi. The couple had a registered court marriage, which was followed by a small intimate wedding ceremony at home. The actress spoke to the Times of India about her wedding, love story, and future plans. Revealing how she met the love of her life, Udayan, Shirin shared that the two first met at a common's friend's birthday party, which both were apparently going to miss. 'I guess we were destined to meet that day. We hit it off instantly and knew the first day we met that this is it.' The beautiful actress is now looking forward to an eventful journey.

The couple had a court marriage and later hosted a small ceremony at home in the presence of their family members. Shirin shared that she always wanted her wedding to be like this, as she feels weddings are a personal affair. However, she added that when things get back to normal (after the COVID-19 pandemic) the couple will surely celebrate with their extended families and friends. The newly married couple will fly to Dehradun today (December 7) to meet Udayan's family and spend some time with them. The actress hopes to explore some getaways in and around Dehradun. 'When the time and situation permits, we will sneak out to get some more alone time,' Shirin said.

Shirin shared a beautiful picture with her husband from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, and it has taken the internet by storm. While she looks ethereal in a saree and heavy jewelry, her hubby complemented her in a white ethnic sherwani. Within moments fans and friends from the industry showered the newlyweds with love and blessings. Her former YRKKH co-stars Rohan Mehra and Lataa Saberwal commented on her post and sent their best wishes. Rohan wrote, 'Congratulations Shireen. God, bless you both, while Lataa ji went 'awww.'

Take a look at Shirin's post here:

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly married couple, Shirin and Udayan.

