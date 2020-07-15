Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Alka wear masks, shields for scenes; Twitterati have a field day

Twitter cannot stop talking as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal's clip wearing masks and face shields in a scene goes viral. Check.

Television is considered the strongest medium to reach out to the masses. At the time of the pandemic, while the television shoot had come to a standstill for almost three months, the fresh episodes have now finally begun. The makers and the writers have focused on inculcating the 'new normal' within scenes and use masks and shields whenever possible. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is possibly one of the most-watched shows on Indian television, recently left the Internet talking.

In a scene, Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal are seen doing a dramatic scene wearing masks and face shield. Not just that, Shivangi and Mohsin Khan are seen indulging in some new normal romance as Kaira. The scene gave a field day to Twitterati who were amused by this new costume addition. While many were quick to troll, some pointed out that this is perhaps the best way to educate people further on the importance of wearing masks. Like they say, "If your favourite character can, why not you?"

Meanwhile, shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay has now stalled because of Parth Samthaan testing COVID 19 positive. But the rest of the cast and crew have tested negative. Parth said, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Positive for Covid 19. Although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone who's been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care (sic)."

