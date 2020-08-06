Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Geet co star Gurmeet Choudhary mourn Sameer Sharma's demise

Late actor Sameer Sharma's Geet Hui Sabse Parayee co-star Gurmeet Choudhary, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi took to their social media handles to express their grief on the his untimely demise.

Trigger Warning

The news of actor Sameer Sharma's untimely demise has left shocked the whole entertainment industry. The 44-year-old actor bid adieu to the world recently. He was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Malad area. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note was found by them. While the late actor's body has been sent for postmortem, it is being speculated that Sameer passed away two days ago, given the body condition. The police have filed a case of accidental death.

Sameer's sudden death has sent shock waves around. Many of his colleagues, friends, and followers have expressed their grief and pain through social media. Gurmeet Choudhary, who worked with Sameer in the popular Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, took to his Twitter handle to share some throwback photos with the late actor. Like many others, Gurmeet was struggling to come to terms Sameer demise. Expressing his pain Gurmeet wrote, 'Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished. RIP.'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi aka Naira also shared her condolences on her Instagram handle. The actress shared Sameer's picture and wrote, '(It is) Really sad and unfortunate. Rest in peace.' Sameer Sharma was last as Shaurya Maheshwari (Kuhu's father) in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show is a spin-off of YRKKH.

Take a look at Gurmeet and Shivangi's posts for late Sameer Sharma here:

Goodbyes hurt the most, when the story was not finished....RIP #SameerSharma pic.twitter.com/ldMNsgtd9X — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) August 6, 2020

Sameer also starred in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Left Right Left among others. He was also part of the Hasee Toh Phasee movie. among others extended their condolences on social media.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918​

