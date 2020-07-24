Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan pose for a cute selfie; Kaira fans can't keep calm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi shared a adorable selfie with co-star Mohsin Khan the duo's fans showered them immense love. Take a look at Kaira's 'goofy' picture.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the most adored on-screen jodis of the Indian Television world. The duo's chemistry as Naira and Kartik in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by millions. One of the main reasons for YRKKH's popularity and sky-rocketing TRP is Kaira's chemistry. While the two play husband-wife on-screen, Shivangi and Mohsin share a warm bond in real-life too. They have a good rapport and are often seen having a gala time in each other's company.

The duo's fans love to see them together, off-screen also and yearn to catch a glimpse of their beautiful bond. Recently, Shivangi gave a glimpse of their real-life camaraderie as she shared an adorable selfie with Mohsin. The picture was taken on the sets of their show as the two can bee seen in their onscreen avatars. While Shivangi looks beautiful in a seafoam traditional dress, Mohsin looks dapper monochrome polka dot shirt.

While Mohsin handles the camera for this cute selfie, Shivangi is seen making some goofy pose. The duo is seen creating the 'peace' sign as they flash their beaming smiles. Within moments of Shivangi sharing this BTS picture with Mohsin, their fans went gaga over their cuteness. They couldn't contain their excitement of seeing the two share this endearing moment off-screen with each other. Fans showered their love on Shivangi and Mohsin and praised them for their unmatchable bond.

Take a look at Shivangi and Mohsin's latest picture here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started airing new episodes from July 13, 2020, with an extra dose of entertainment as Shivangi and Mohsin are now seen playing dual characters. What are your thoughts on this enchanting selfie? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×