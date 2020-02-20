Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful basking in the glow of sun while posing for PHOTOS

Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame looks beautiful as she basks in the glow of the sun. Check out her pictures.

The very beautiful Shivangi Joshi is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of Indian telly town. The actress has been able to leave an imprint on the minds of fans through her stellar performance in all her shows. Currently, she is seen portraying the female lead, Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mohsin Khan is loved by everyone and is one of the primary reasons behind the show’s popularity.

Shivangi enjoys a massive fan following all over the country as well as on social media. She often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen basking in the glow of the sun. Clad in an all-black outfit, Shivangi looks undeniably pretty as she strikes poses for the camera. The actress ties up her hair into a simple braid and has her makeup game on point.

Check out the latest pictures of Shivangi Joshi below:

Just like numerous other TV celebs, Shivangi also ventured into the world of music videos sometime back. Her maiden video song titled Aadatein has been earning accolades from music lovers all over the country. She has been roped in opposite Suraj Roy in the video. The romantic ballad has been crooned by Nikhil D’Souza and the music has been composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar. The lyrics for the same have been written by Anurag Bhomia.

