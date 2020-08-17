Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in a red outfit in her new PHOTOS

Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on social media.

Shivangi Joshi has been a part of numerous popular shows. She is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry in current times. The actress has appeared in Begusarai, Beintehaa, Love By Chance, and others. However, Shivangi’s fame rose to further heights post her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the unversed, she plays the role of Naira in the popular daily soap. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

As we speak of this, Shivangi has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning. The actress is wearing a red-colored full sleeve bodycon dress. She ties up her hair into a high bun and opts for a neutral makeup look as can be seen in the picture. Not only that but Shivangi also puts on a red lip color that perfectly matches her outfit for the night!

Meanwhile, check out her pictures below:

Talking about Shivangi, she has been paired up opposite Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their on-screen chemistry as Kartik and Naira is loved by the audience. Fans lovingly call them ‘Kaira’ at times. Moreover, the reel-life couple recently appeared in a music video titled Baarish and once again mesmerized the audience. For the unversed, this is their first-ever music video together. The makers released it a few days back on August 11, 2020.

