  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in a red outfit in her new PHOTOS

Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on social media.
5416 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in a red outfit in her new PHOTOSYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in a red outfit in her new PHOTOS

Shivangi Joshi has been a part of numerous popular shows. She is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry in current times. The actress has appeared in Begusarai, Beintehaa, Love By Chance, and others. However, Shivangi’s fame rose to further heights post her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the unversed, she plays the role of Naira in the popular daily soap. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

As we speak of this, Shivangi has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning. The actress is wearing a red-colored full sleeve bodycon dress. She ties up her hair into a high bun and opts for a neutral makeup look as can be seen in the picture. Not only that but Shivangi also puts on a red lip color that perfectly matches her outfit for the night!

Meanwhile, check out her pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Outfit:- a.la.modebyakanksha

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (shivangijoshi18) on

Talking about Shivangi, she has been paired up opposite Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their on-screen chemistry as Kartik and Naira is loved by the audience. Fans lovingly call them ‘Kaira’ at times. Moreover, the reel-life couple recently appeared in a music video titled Baarish and once again mesmerized the audience. For the unversed, this is their first-ever music video together. The makers released it a few days back on August 11, 2020.

Have you watched the video yet? Do let us know in the comments section.  

Also Read: VIDEO: YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi extends Independence Day wishes to fans as she waves the flag

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement