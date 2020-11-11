Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan are all smiles as they pose with Rajan Shahi; PICS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures from the sets.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai does not need any introduction. The show has been entertaining the audience for the longest possible time and there is no denying this fact. For the unversed, it also happens to be one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan play the lead pair in the daily soap. One of the main reasons behind its popularity is their on-screen chemistry that has kept the audience hooked to their television sets.

The two actors also share a great camaraderie in real life. Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Shivangi has shared a few pictures with Mohsin and the show’s producer Rajan Shahi that are hard to miss. Joining them for the pictures are the little munchkins who are currently a part of the show. The actress looks ravishing in a sheer net saree teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse. Mohsin Khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black t-shirt, jeans, and a green jacket.

Check out the pictures below:

By having looked at the pictures, one can figure out that all of them are gearing up for Diwali celebrations on the sets. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan play the roles of Naira and Kartik respectively in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans mostly call them Kaira and their amazing chemistry always wins hearts. The two of them also appeared in a music video titled Baarish some time back and once again left the fans mesmerized with their amazing on-screen chemistry.

Credits :Shivangi Joshi Instagram

