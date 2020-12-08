Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan are EXCITED as Kaira is all set to achieve a new feat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) are beaming in happiness as they are all set to mark a new milestone tomorrow, and it will leave Kaira fans excited. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai does not need any introduction. Whether you're an Indian Television viewer or not, YRKKH is a show that you will surely be aware of, as it is the longest-running show. The show stars Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) in the lead roles. It was only last month that the duo, popularly known as Kaira, celebrated four years of their journey on YRKKH.

Now, the on-screen jodi is all set to achieve a new feat, and they are uber excited about it. Are you wondering what it is? Well, Kaira (Kartik and Naira) will complete 1200 episodes together tomorrow, i.e. December 9 (2020). Yes, you read that right! It will be 1200 episodes of Kaira on YRKKH tomorrow. Shivangi and Mohsin are uber-excited about achieving this new milestone together and are eagerly waiting for tomorrow. The two talented actors took to their individual social media handles to share their happiness with their fans with some awe-inspiring posts.

Moshin seemed overwhelmed as he shared not one or two, but several posts expressing his joy. His posts showed a timeline of Kaira's special moments on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other hand, Shivangi shared two beautiful throwback BTS photos with Mohsin from the sets of YRKKH. Within moments, Shivangi and Mohsin's posts caught fans' attention, and now they can't wait to celebrate Kaira's success tomorrow.

Take a look at Mohsin and Shivangi's posts here:

Meanwhile, the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai changed a little recently as the show took a two months gap. While Vrushika Mehta entered the show as Dr. Riddhima, Naira and Kartik have shifted to Mumbai. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

