Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan pose for a happy PHOTO leaving fans in awe

There have been reports that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a fresh track after a two-month leap. In the midst of all this, Mohsin Khan has shared a new picture with Shivangi Joshi on social media.

When we talk about the most popular shows of the Indian television industry, among the first names that come to our minds is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the unversed, it also happens to be one of the longest-running TV shows as of now. The audience is simply in love with the lead pair Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who have won millions of hearts with their amazing on-screen chemistry. Fans fondly call them Kaira (Kartik and Naira).

Meanwhile, we have come across a BTS picture of the two of them that surely makes for a delightful glimpse. The two of them are posing for the camera amidst a picturesque background. Shivangi Joshi looks resplendent in a pink and white saree teamed up with a matching blouse having dramatic ruffle sleeves. On the other hand, Mohsin looks suave in a grey t-shirt, blue coat, and black pants. There is no denying the fact that the two of them look adorable together.

Earlier, Mohsin and Shivangi also featured in a music video titled Baarish and won the hearts of the audience with their sizzling chemistry. Coming to the present context, the latest reports suggest that the show is going to take a two-month leap. Talking about the story, everyone is aware of the fact that Kartik and Naira are blessed with a baby girl. As of now, reports have been also doing rounds that the two of them will be shifting to Mumbai after the leap. This definitely points towards a fresh track in YRKKH and we are eagerly waiting for the same.

Credits :Instagram

