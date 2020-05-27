Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Pankhuri & Reem's throwback PIC reminds us of themed parties

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Pankhuri Awasthy and Reem Shaikh's throwback picture reminds us of the times when themed parties were a thing. Check it out.

The Coronavirus outbreak and the indefinite lockdown have made us remain confined to our homes and oblige with the rules of quarantine. Social distancing has become the new norm and people have resorted to virtual communication for interacting with each other. In the midst of all this, many of them are reminiscing some old and fond memories by sharing them on social media in the form of throwback pictures and videos. This reminds us of the good old times before lockdown.

We have now come across a throwback picture of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses Shivangi Joshi, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Reem Shaikh which will surely remind us of the time when themed parties were a thing and how! The three ladies are seen twinning in monochrome outfits as seen in the picture which proves that they attended some themed party back then. Shivangi Joshi looks gorgeous as she is all suited up in a front button black outfit. As usual, her makeup game is on point while she lets down her curly lustrous hair.

Pankhuri Awasthy also looks stunning as she is seen wearing white co-ords consisting of an oversized coat, a bralette, and shorts. Reem Shaikh looks no less in a black tube top and white high-waist shorts. This picture of the three actresses will surely make many of you reminisce the good old times when hanging out with fans was a regular affair. Shivangi Joshi portrays the lead role Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pankhuri Awasthy and Reem Shaikh, on the other hand, have been parts of the popular show for brief periods during which they showcased their acting prowess pretty well.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it also features Mohsin Khan as the male lead opposite Shivangi Joshi. And for the record, it is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television with high TRP rates. For the unversed, it was first aired on TV back in January 2009 and has never failed to impress the audience since then. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show’s popularity called for the introduction of a spin-off series titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. It has been receiving the same amount of love and response from the audience as its predecessor series. Of late, the production process of both these shows has been put to a halt like many other movies and TV soaps owing to the Coronavirus outbreak that has hit the entire nation.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan & Pankhury Awasthy's throwback PIC reminds us of good old times)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×