Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi shares an adorable VIDEO with her 'baby' Tanmay on his birthday

Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to wish her little co-star Tanmay Rishi Shah aka Kairav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a happy birthday. The actress shared some adorable boomerang videos.

Shivangi Joshi shares a great bond with her little co-star Tanmay Rishi Shah aka Kairav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is often seen goofing and playing around with her onscreen son. However, with the new COVID-19 rules, Kairav aka Tanmay has been shooting from home. While everyone has been missing him on the sets, today is a special day for little Tanmay. The young boy has turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday. Yes, it is Tanmay's birthday, and how can Shivangi miss wishing her little co-star and make his day extra special.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share two adorable throwback videos with Tanmay as she showered her love on him. In one of the videos, Tanmay is seen pecking a sweet kiss on Shivangi's cheeks, while in the other they are seen making cute faces. The two clips are overloaded with cuteness. Along with these fun-filled clips, Shivangi also penned down a sweet birthday message for Tanmay and wrote, 'Happy birthday baby.' Their chirpy and innocent video is winning hearts and fans cannot get enough of them.

Take a look at Shivangi's birthday post for Tanmay here:

In an interview, Shivangi had called Tanmay her 'favorite' co-star on YRKKH. She had said, 'I love kids and love to work with them. It is a fun and amazing experience. You get to learn so much new from them. I don't find working with these little ones troublesome. Tanmay is a very smart and talented child. Tanmay is a sincere child, I'm his favorite and he is mine.' Aren't they just adorbs? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

