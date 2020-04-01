Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi is spending quality time with family; drop-in questions for her

Shivangi Joshi will be LIVE with us on Pinkvilla Telly's Instagram page tomorrow at 4 pm. Tune in and send your questions to us right away.

Shivangi Joshi, who is popular as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently in Dehradun as India has announced a 21 days lockdown in the view of coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak has already claimed over 30 lives and over 1300 people have been tested positive. While the country battles this global crisis, we will be going live with Shivangi Joshi. So, if you have any questions for YRKKH actor, please drop in below and we will get it answered.

Shivangi recently took to her Instagram to share some cute pictures with kids and it has swooned us to no limits. In these pics, Shivangi is seen holding two kids in her arms as they all pose for a candid picture. The diva is seen flashing a wide smile as she cuddles with these kids and it is cuteness overloaded. Well, the picture proves that Shivangi loves kids and is ever-ready to snatch some adorable moments with them. Don't miss the LIVE at 4 PM on Pinkvilla Instagram tomorrow.

