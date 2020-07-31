Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi teases fans about her upcoming music video with Mohsin Khan; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will soon be seen in a music video much to the excitement of their fans. Check out Shivangi's latest Instagram post.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and can proudly boast of a massive viewership all over India. The star cast of the daily soap is equally loved by everyone, not to forget its sweet and simple storyline. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s sweet on-screen chemistry that works wonders on the show. And now we have some good news for all the Kaira fans!

Shivangi aka Naira and Mohsin aka Kartik will soon be seen in a music video. Yes, you heard it right. This piece of news has been confirmed by none other than Shivangi herself on social media. She has also shared a picture alongside Mohsin which is probably a BTS picture of the two of them for the music video. Both of them are lovingly holding on to each other as can be seen in the picture. Shivangi is wearing a sleeveless black top teamed up with blue jeans. She also ties up a chequered shirt around her waist. Meanwhile, Mohsin looks dapper in a grey blazer and jeans.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The family drama first aired in 2009 and has been ruling the hearts of the audience since then. Initially, the show featured and in the lead roles. However, the two of them were later replaced by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan after a generation leap.

