Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is a sight to behold in a floral gown; See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi recently shared some pictures on her Instagram account and she looks absolutely stunning in them. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan, is one of the prettiest actors we have on board. She is one such actress who sure knows how to make people go weak in their knees with her enchanting looks. The beautiful actress is not only known for her amazing acting chops, but also for her impeccable styling sense. Recently, the actress gave her fans a treat of beauty as she was spotted at an event in Mumbai. Shivangi dolled up an off-shoulder floral gown and open tresses. She kept her makeup minimal and let the simplicity do the talking. The grace with which Shivangi pulled off the outfit, is commendable.

Shivangi, though not extremely active on social media, manages to keep her fans updated with all her latest pictures. She took to her Instagram account a couple of pictures from the event on her Instagram account, and it was sure a sight to behold for her fans. Apart from her beautiful floral gown, what made our eyes pop was Shivangi's enchanting smile. Yes, the gorgeous diva is seen flashing a bright and wide smile, which surely lightens up our day. Not only this, she is also seen holding a pretty painting for herself as she relaxes on a white horse. Well, we wonder who gifted her that and when and why was it shot? But, we must say, just like the white horse, Shivangi also knows to aptly balance between wisdom and power.

Take a look at Shivangi's spellbinding pictures here:

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one show which has been winning the hearts of the audiences for the longest period of time. The show also recently completed 3000 episodes. What are your thoughts on Shivangi Joshi's appealing pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.





