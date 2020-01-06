Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Naira gets to know about the real donor; Plans to expose Vedika

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Check out the latest spoiler right here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's is showcasing the separation track of Naira and Kartik and fans of the TV series cannot wait for their reunion again. For the unversed, Vedika and Kartik strike a deal after the former gives a kidney to Naira. Naira is not aware of their deal, however, after listening to two nurses talk about Vedika, she thinks something is fishy. She goes to her home and not Goenka home. Meanwhile, Kartik announces that Vedika is their daughter-in-law and she is not going anywhere. Suhasini yells and says that she has been telling about Vedika being vicious and how no one listened to her.

Talking about the upcoming track of the series, Naira will learn about the real donor. She will come to know that Vedika and Pallavi fooled Kartik and his family about the donation. She will also get to know that they came up with the deal. Naira will now get hold of the real donor and will expose about the Vedika's truth. Interestingly, Dadi is also helping Naira to expose Vedika in front of all. Naira will come up with a plan for Vedika after the grand Christmas party. How will Kartik react to this? Will he punish and put her behind the bars? Only time will tell. Much to fans' excitement, finally, we will see Naira and Karik reuniting and we may witness a small time jump post Vedika's track.

