Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh spills the beans about his relationship and marriage plans

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most desirable men in the Indian Television industry. The actor recently opened up about dating and plans of marriage in the recent candid chat. Here's what he has to say.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most handsome and desirable men in the Indian Television industry. With his acting prowess, good looks, and charm, Shaheer has captured millions of hearts. The actor has made his mark not only in India but also overseas, wherein he enjoys a huge fan following. While the actor is quite interactive with fans and is active on social media, Shaheer is a private person.

He likes to keep his personal life private, and away from the media glare. However, his fans are always curious to know a little more about his personal life, and recently, Shaheer opened up about two important topics, marriage, and relationships. Yes, the actor spilled the beans about dating and marriage plans in a recent chat with the Times of India. He revealed that with the lockdown, he got a sense of realization that he keeps pushing his plans of marriage.

While marriage is on his mind, he needs to make some pre-arrangements in terms of a bigger house before he finally decides to tie the knot. However, the good news for fans is, Shaheer has already started working towards it.

'The lockdown made me realise that I keep pushing this (marriage) every next two years, but you never know if you will see those years. But, right now, to start a family, I need a bigger apartment and I am working towards that.,' Shaheer was quoted saying.

When asked about dating and his relationship status, the actor refrained from divulging into details now. But, Shaheer assured that he will let the world know about it when.

Meanwhile, Shaheer is playing the role of Abir in Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma aka Mishti. A few days ago, it was revealed that YRHPK is all set to go off-air soon, leaving MishBir fans disheartened. While the show was appreciated by the audience, it did not manage to get more TRPs. Well, what are your thoughts about the same? Do you want to see Shaheer walk down the aisle with his ladylove soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

