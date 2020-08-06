Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke fame Sameer Sharma passes away by apparent suicide at his Mumbai residence

Sameer Sharma, who plays Shaurya Maheshwari in popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, has reportedly died of suicide at his apartment in Mumbai.

Trigger Warning

Actor Sameer Sharma, who plays Shaurya Maheshwari in the popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, has reportedly died of suicide at his apartment in Mumbai. According to reports in Mid-Day, the actor was allegedly found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his house in Mumbai's Malad area on Wednesday night. He was 44 years old when he breathed his last. As per the Malad Police, the actor had rented the apartment in February this year. Senior Inspector George Fernandez of Malad Police station stated that a case of accidental death has been registered. The late actor's body has been sent for autopsy.

The media report further states that the watchman of the society who was strolling at night during his duty hours had seen Sameer's body hanging from the ceiling. He immediately alerted the members of the society. The police were informed and they arrived at the spot. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspect that the late actor ended his life two days ago. The Malad Police did not find and recover any suicide note from the spot.

TV actor & model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West last night. Accidental Death Report registered, body sent for autopsy. Looking at body's condition, it's suspected that he died by suicide two days back: Malad Police. #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Sameer played Kuhu's father in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Besides this, he also featured in several famous shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?.. Ek Baar Phir among others. His demise has come as a major shock to the entire entertainment industry, who are still reeling over Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely passing away.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

