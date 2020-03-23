Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh's self isolation routine is an ideal way to spend time indoors

Here's how Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is spending time in isolation during the Coronavirus crisis. Read on.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is making the most of this leisure time at home, during the time of the Coronavirus crisis. We all are fighting a war against the pandemic of COVID-19 Though it is not easy, it is the need of the hour. We have to do it collectively, to rise above the situation and get back to normalcy. While our health professionals are putting all efforts to cure patients, the government has asked us to observe quarantine and be safe. Many are adhering to the orders diligently, and one of them is our beloved Shaheer.

The handsome hunk recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal how he is spending time in self-isolation. The actor shared a mesmerizing picture, wherein he is gazing outside his balcony to embrace the beauty of nature. Alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote an inspiring note for people to enjoy the little things during their social distancing practice. He revealed how he keeping himself busy with the house chores and making the best possible use to hone his skills. He requested people to indulge in ideal practices, stay safe, and stay indoors for the larger good of mankind.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on shutdown due to Coronavirus outbreak: It is a good step taken by our industry

Not only this, but he also shared a video to express his gratitude towards people who are enthusiastically following quarantine, and staying back home. In the clip, he is heard saying, 'Thank you for staying at home. We'll have to avoid going out till the time the situation gets better. It's a time of crisis and we can deal it together. Be safe.'

Check out Shaheer's posts here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More