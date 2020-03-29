Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh turns into a house help; Shares important message on 'Saving Water'

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is leaving no stone unturned to speard the good word during this fight against the Coronavirus. Take a look.

The world is fighting a tough battle, rather a war against the dangerous Coronavirus pandemic. While all the Government is asking us to do is stay at home, some of us are not even following those orders diligently. Thus, our many Bollywood and TV actors are influencing people to adhere to the rules to help in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Among them is TV's heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor is busy enjoying his quarantine time in his home. But, he is making it a point to educated his fans regarding the same through his social media handle.

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share another important message to tackle the 21-day lockdown. Sharing a video clip doing household chores, Shaheer emphasized on the importance of saving water in his this time. He also added that staying inside the house is a must, but if the situation is unavoidable, one must properly sanitize himself or herself. Also, taking the necessary safety precautions is necessary. Not only is Shaheer washing dishes and mopping the floor, but he is also taking adequate care of the plants.

Check out Shaheer's important message here:

For the unversed, Shaheer recently celebrated his birthday in self-isolation on March 26 March. He received good wishes from all over, including fans and friends from the industry. The handsome hunk has been sharing glimpses of his social distancing days with his followers on Instagram and keeping them engaged. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

