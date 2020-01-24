Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar K actor Shaheer Sheikh dons a turban as he gazes into the lens; See PHOTO

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar K actor Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo on social media wherein he is seen rocking his turban look.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and Rhea Sharma aka Mishti is dishing out some high octane drama because since Mishti’s badepapa wants Mishti to get married to Nishant aka Vestal Sheth, Mishti has decided to listen to her badepapa and let go of Abir. Now in the latest episodes, we were shown that during Mishti and Nishant’s roka, Abir and Kunal enter the Maheshwari house and Abir pretends to have come with the dholwala. However, Abir’s plan does not work out because the roka takes place as Mishti and Nishant exchange rings and later, Mishti asks Abir to leave.

Post that, Abir and Kunal ask Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam to help Abir and Mishti meet for only 10 minutes and since Kuhu agrees, she gets Mishti to the market area and while the two are waiting for Abir, he doesn’t turn up because Abir’s mother aka Meenakshi Rajvansh is doing everything in her capacity to make sure that Abir and Mishti don’t reunite. Therefore, as per her new plans, Meenakshi has gotten Parul arrested on some fake charges and Meenakshi gives an option to Abir that if he wants to save Parul, he needs to marry the girl of her choice tonight. Today, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir took to social media to share a photo from the show wherein he is seen wearing a turban and alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “If u can’t read it in my eyes then I am lying.. #shaheersheikh…”



Abir is shocked on knowing his mother’ new plans, and Mishti is upset since Abir doesn’t come to meet her and she leaves the market. At Mishti’s mehendi, we see Abir go down on his knees while Mishti is all dolled up and sitting with mehendi in her hands. Now, in the latest promo dropped by the channel, we see Mishti expressing her love for Abir and when Nishant oversees this, he goes to Meenakshi to tell her about Abir and Mishti’s reunion and Meenakshi promises Nishant that soon, Mishti will leave Abir. Well, it will be interesting to see as to what will happen in the upcoming episodes? Will Mishti and Abir reunite or Meenakshi will come up another evil plan to ruin Mishti and Abir’s love. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

