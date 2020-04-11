Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: 10 interesting facts from Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma starrer that you must know

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is as popular as its predecessor series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for all the obvious reasons. Pinkvilla brings to you some of the interesting facts related to the show. Check them out.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most popular daily soaps to be aired on Indian television. Despite being a spin-off series, it has been able to garner the same response from the audience as its sister show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam in the lead roles, the romantic drama has been entertaining the audience for a year. It has recently completed one year of its airing on television.

Just like other daily soaps, this show also revolves around love, drama, romance, friendship, family and betrayal. However, the fresh on-screen characters add further weightage to the already amazing plot. Needless to say, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is basking in success too as it has been faring well at the TRP charts for a very long time. There is no denying that it is one of those daily soaps which is perfect to watch for the millennial generation.

We know that most of you must be waiting for fresh episodes of the show to be aired soon. The Coronavirus shutdown has adversely affected the Indian television industry too where the production processes of TV shows have been put on halt right from March 19, 2020. While you reminisce the beautiful story of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke by cherishing the last few episodes, we bring to you certain interesting and unknown facts from the show which are hard to miss.

Given below are some interesting facts about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke:

1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke happens to be an extension of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television to date.

2. The story of the spin-off series revolves around the younger generation of the Maheshwari family who is an integral part of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

3. Despite being just a year old, the show has won multiple awards most of which have been received by the lead pair, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma.

4. The first episode of the show was aired on March 18, 2019, and its promo was presented by many well-known characters from the entertainment industry including popular rapper Badshah.

5. Among others who had presented the promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke included the characters from popular shows of the channel like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

6. Interestingly, Badshah has also crooned the song for one of the promos of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

7. As the romantic saga is set against the backdrop of Gujarat, some of its scenes have been exclusively shot in places like Kutch and Bhuj.

8. Unlike Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it focuses on the themes of marriage and courtship.

9. The storyline of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke revolves around not one but two love stories as of now – Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam).

10. Bepannaah fame Harshad Chopra was earlier supposed to portray the male lead, Abir in the show. On the other hand, Tushar Khanna was to be roped in for playing Kunal. However, the roles later went to Shaheer and Ritvik instead.

