Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir and Mishti's unique wedding will take you down the memory lane; WATCH

It's raining weddings in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The popular drama featuring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) in lead roles is one of the most viewed shows on Indian Television. The show has been faring well, both on online and offline TRP charts. After so much drama and twists, finally, audiences are getting a chance to rejoice as they're all set to witness a grand wedding of lead couple Abir and Mishti and Kuhu and Kunal. Yes, our beloved #MishBir is ultimately going to tie the knot and be one soul forever.

While this reason was enough to make us shed tears of happiness, the makers are all prepped up to make it much more memorable and emotional for us. After sharing BTS pictures from their wedding, the makers have shared a glimpse of MisBhir's unique wedding. Wondering what it could be? Well, Abir and Mishti are going to take the plunge, where there started their journey. Yes, you guessed that right! Their wedding is going to be on a bus, just right where we met our dear Mishbir.

In the clip shared, Abir and Mishti are all dressed up in their oh-so-appealing wedding outfits, as they come in the garden area, where a completely decorated bus is parked. The entire area is lit with lighting, making it look magnificent. And as soon as #Mishbir see the bus, a pool of memories runs down their minds, and they go back into nostalgia. They hug each other, and reminisce their good old days together, as they cry tears of joy. This beautiful moment will surely make us all teary-eyed and we can't wait to see it happen. Well, Rajan Shahi is known for showcasing weddings with grandeur and opulence, and this is just a proof of that.

Take a look at Mishbir's journey here:

Mishbir's beautiful journey has been giving us goosebumps already, and we can't control but wait for 'Mishbir ki Shaadi.' This is surely going to be one of the best wedding scenes in the history of on-screen weddings. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch this endearing wedding sequence? Let us know in the comment section below.

