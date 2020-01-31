Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir & Mishti share a warm hug in THIS photo & fans are excited for their reunion

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Abir is faring well at the TRP charts.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti is being loved by the audiences for its story and of course, sizzling chemistry of Abir and Mishti. While the show started off as Abir and Mishti being complete strangers, but during the course of the show, we saw the two fall in love with each other. However, just like any other story, Abir and Mishti’s story, too, had a villain and that being Meenakshi Rajvansh. Now, post their break up, Mishti left for London but clearly, the two always loved each other and now that Mishti is getting married to Nishant aka Vatsal Sheth, Abir is going all out to make sure that she doesn’t marry him but for the sake of her family, Mishti has decided to marry Nishant.

On the D-day, Abir comes to know about Nishant’s reality and that he had staged a drama of being drunk so that Abir and Mishti don’t reunite and when Abir tries to call Mishti to inform her, Nishant snatches his phone and the two get into a fight. Post that, Abir and Nishant get into a car chase and due to which, Abir has an accident and he falls into the lake. Well, some Pandits save Abir and that is when Mishti senses that Abir is in danger and she requests her badimaa to let her go.

Now, will Abir and Mishti reunite or not is something that only time will tell but today, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir shared a photo on Instagram story wherein Abir and Mishti are seen hugging each other whilst Mishti is all dolled up as the bride. Well, just like us, we are sure even fans can’t wait to watch Abir and Mishti’s reunion. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

