Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir’s FIRST look as a groom as he poses with Kunal & family has left fans excited

Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir took to social media to share his first look as a groom from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most good looking actors from the world of television and be it Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharata, or Daastan-E-Ishq, among others, Shaheer Sheikh has proved that besides good looks, he is a versatile actor. As we speak, Shaheer Sheikh is winning hearts as Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and in the show, Shaheer is seen romancing Rhea Sharma aka Mishti for the first time on screen.

Today, Shaheer Sheikh, who is quite active on social media, shared a photo from the sets of the film wherein he is seen all dressed up as the dulha, while he poses with his Rajvansh clan featuring Ritvik Arora, mami, Jugnu bhaiya, and others. In the group photo, Shaheer is seen wearing an Indian sherwani with a pagadi, and as always, he looks dapper and we totally love his clean shaven look.

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, after Nishant and Mishti’s wedding got called off, both Maheshwari and Rajvansh families have given their nod for Abir and Mishti’s wedding and as we speak, Abir and Mishti are celebrating their wedding functions. From mehendi, haldi, sangeet to other ceremonies, Abir and Mishti are over the moon as after a lot of hardships, the two are finally getting married. However, in the latest promo released by the channel, we see Kuhu blaming Mishti for her divorce with Kunal aka Ritvik Arora and when Mishti, dressed as a bride, runs to see Abir, Kuhu stops her and says that she won’t let her marry Abir in? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

Read More