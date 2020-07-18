  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir searches online for PTSD diagnosis for Mishti; Twitterati express concern

Abir and Mishti are seen witnessing major twists in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Mishti is going through PTSD and Abir is trying his best to help her heal. But fans hope that the subject is handled sensitively.
Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is undoubtedly one show which has left the audience hooked like never before post the fresh episode which aired this week. Fans of the show cannot stop raving about the honest performance by Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti. Their chemistry as MishBir has only tugged at their heartstrings and now with another phase in their story, the writers are exploring a different angle. In the new track, Mishti is seen suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she accidentally commits murder. 

Abir has been shown helping her deal with PTSD and trying his best to bring her out of this emotional crisis. In today's episode, Abir will be in a dilemma on saving Mishti from her own guilt by turning to a search engine to seek help from the chat room. He currently wants to save Mishti from the murder charge and hence, isn't keen on taking her to seek professional help. This particular scene has become a matter of concern for many on Twitter. We are sure the makers will probably show more about it and accurately so in the episodes to come. 







Meanwhile, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs at 9 PM and has been revised. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi. About the new track, Shaheer in a chat with us revealed that he is just trying to do justice to the script. 

What are you thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Twitter

