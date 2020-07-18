Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir searches online for PTSD diagnosis for Mishti; Twitterati express concern
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is undoubtedly one show which has left the audience hooked like never before post the fresh episode which aired this week. Fans of the show cannot stop raving about the honest performance by Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti. Their chemistry as MishBir has only tugged at their heartstrings and now with another phase in their story, the writers are exploring a different angle. In the new track, Mishti is seen suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she accidentally commits murder.
Beautiful thread for beautiful sequences https://t.co/gTS19VqT0N
— Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 17, 2020
| • Episode [ 277 ] Highlight • |
<< To ease out Mishti's PTSD and help her to cope up, Abir arranges all their best memories together to remind her who she was before. >>
[#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #MishBir ] pic.twitter.com/b538DhoRtP
— Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke |Official FC (@YRHPK_OfficalFC) July 18, 2020
Again today it was gratifying to watch #MishBir scenes
Abir researching about PTSD and Mishti taking a step forward to come out of the trauma.
Hope makers handle this subject with utmost sensitivity that it requires or get criticized by fans#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK
— Vijisridhar (@Vijisridhar96) July 18, 2020
CAN I JUST TELL ONE THING TO YRHPK FD? THERE ARE MANY LOOP HOLES... I WILL BE APPRECIATING ABIR'S EFFORTS IN THE WHOLE TRACK AND I'VE TOLD YOU THOUSANDS TIMES PLEASE BE LESS CRITICAL ON THE EPISODE
IN THESE TIMES PLEASE #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe
— SHAHEER IS MY FRIEND (@shaheerxbae) July 18, 2020
Becoz there is a legal implication there...you never know he might be thinking if it will back fire on them...coz nobody knows the truth except these two...infact the actual truth is not known to even them...
— Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 18, 2020
Maybe the clinics are not open yet, due to COVID!! Coz there are many online consultations going on by even famous hospitals now.
We could presume it to be that.
Or his fear of getting backfired due to the legal implications involved in something which they don’t have evidence https://t.co/Oq9UjaWJ1E
— Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 18, 2020
Don’t worry!! they will pic.twitter.com/SvxztvybhR
— Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs at 9 PM and has been revised. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi. About the new track, Shaheer in a chat with us revealed that he is just trying to do justice to the script.
What are you thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.