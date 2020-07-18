Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir searches online for PTSD diagnosis for Mishti; Twitterati express concern

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is undoubtedly one show which has left the audience hooked like never before post the fresh episode which aired this week. Fans of the show cannot stop raving about the honest performance by Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti. Their chemistry as MishBir has only tugged at their heartstrings and now with another phase in their story, the writers are exploring a different angle. In the new track, Mishti is seen suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she accidentally commits murder.

Abir has been shown helping her deal with PTSD and trying his best to bring her out of this emotional crisis. In today's episode, Abir will be in a dilemma on saving Mishti from her own guilt by turning to a search engine to seek help from the chat room. He currently wants to save Mishti from the murder charge and hence, isn't keen on taking her to seek professional help. This particular scene has become a matter of concern for many on Twitter. We are sure the makers will probably show more about it and accurately so in the episodes to come.

Beautiful thread for beautiful sequences https://t.co/gTS19VqT0N — Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 17, 2020





| • Episode [ 277 ] Highlight • | << To ease out Mishti's PTSD and help her to cope up, Abir arranges all their best memories together to remind her who she was before. >> [#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #MishBir ] pic.twitter.com/b538DhoRtP — Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke |Official FC (@YRHPK_OfficalFC) July 18, 2020





Again today it was gratifying to watch #MishBir scenes

Abir researching about PTSD and Mishti taking a step forward to come out of the trauma.

Hope makers handle this subject with utmost sensitivity that it requires or get criticized by fans#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK — Vijisridhar (@Vijisridhar96) July 18, 2020





CAN I JUST TELL ONE THING TO YRHPK FD? THERE ARE MANY LOOP HOLES... I WILL BE APPRECIATING ABIR'S EFFORTS IN THE WHOLE TRACK AND I'VE TOLD YOU THOUSANDS TIMES PLEASE BE LESS CRITICAL ON THE EPISODE

IN THESE TIMES PLEASE #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — SHAHEER IS MY FRIEND (@shaheerxbae) July 18, 2020





Becoz there is a legal implication there...you never know he might be thinking if it will back fire on them...coz nobody knows the truth except these two...infact the actual truth is not known to even them... — Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 18, 2020





Maybe the clinics are not open yet, due to COVID!! Coz there are many online consultations going on by even famous hospitals now. We could presume it to be that. Or his fear of getting backfired due to the legal implications involved in something which they don’t have evidence https://t.co/Oq9UjaWJ1E — Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 18, 2020



