Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma found dead; Co star Lata Sabharwal says 'he was positive always'

(Trigger Warning)

Sameer Sharma, who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was found dead at his Malad residence in Mumbai today. The police suspect it to be suicide and it is being said that the said incident happened two days back, after looking at the condition of the body. There was no suicide note recovered from the spot and a case of accidental death has been registered by Malad police. Mid-Day quoted Senior Inspector George Fernandez, Malad Police Station saying, "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy."

We reached out to Lata Sabharwal, who played his on-screen mother in the show, says that he was a very positive person and that they are very shocked by this news. "We are still in shock, on and off on Instagram we were in touch but can't even imagine that this has happened. He was quite positive always," she said. Pooja Joshi, who played his wife on-screen, said, that she was not in touch with him but is very shocked to learn this news.

Sameer Sharma was a part of many popular shows including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2, YRHPK, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and more. He was also part of the Hasee Toh Phasee movie. among others extended their condolences on social media.

RIP Sameer Sharma!

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

