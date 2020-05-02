Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh celebrates the traveler in him by reminiscing his childhood

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been super active on social media and his recent post his all about reminiscing childhood. Check out the photo here.

The lockdown has lead us all into spending most of our time on the phone and while we are all trying to be as creative as we can, there are also all these trips down the memory lane that we often cherish. And it looks like, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is definitely onto one, and rightly so. Shaheer has always been someone who has our attention with his unique thought process and how he perceives life, and this time, happens to be the same.

Shaheer shared a throwback photo from his childhood and while he looks as adorable as ever, he had the most appealing caption to it as well. Shaheer wrote, '’ve always been a traveller at heart… but the best trip I’ve taken in recent times, is down memory lane... made me realise a lot of things. Beautiful priceless memories and I think I will share snippets of my journey with u guys. #downMemoryLane #stayhome #staysafe #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #11yearsofshaheersheikh.'

Well, as it turns out, Shaheer is not just sharing some of his thoughts and throwback photos, but he wishes to take his fans through a journey of his life and this is his way to keep the fans entertained and of course, it doesn't seem to be anything short of a gift to them. In no time, fans went gaga over young Shaheer and went on to praise him with all the love in their hearts. Some of his friends too were kind enough to give him some love for this photo.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's photo and post here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer has been definitely having a fun time at home doing his own thing, as he seemed to have told his fans back during the twitter chat session. The actor spoke all about what has he been up to, the shows he has been watching, how he has taken to gardening and cooking during the lockdown, and other things for that matter. Well, as it turns out, he has been very creative as usual.

While the actor is not shooting for his show right now owing to the lockdown, fans are still glad to be seeing him on-screen as the re-runs of Mahabharat are on right now. The show sees him in the lead role and is undoubtedly testimony to one of his finest performances, something that the fans agree to as well. None the less, fans are also hoping to see the re-runs of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-starring Erica Fernandes in the lead role.

