Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh continues his walk down the memory lane with throwback photos

Shaheer Sheikh has taken to social media to take his fans down the memory lane and well, they are definitely having a fun time because they get to see unseen photos, some of the actor, and some of the people in his life. So far, he had fans going gaga over him and now, they are also in awe of his parents and his entire family for he has shared some adorable throwback photos. The actor has called this series a walk down the memory lane and rightly so.

The actor shared a photo of his grandmother and also his parents soon after, and we are in awe. In the photo with his grandmother aka mama, he wrote, "Kulsooma Begum my Amma (my grandmother), a strong woman who held her family through the ups and downs of life. Who taught me what selfless love is. She always told me ‘the world can be a better place if we stop thinking only about ourselves’. This and many other life changing lessons that I imbibed from her have shaped me and my thinking process. As you continue to guide me through life, you will always live in my heart. #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #stayhome #staysafe #bachpanse amma is carrying ifrah and Aleefa standing next to her. (My sisters)"

Next up, he shared a photo of his mom and dad from their marriage and wrote how these two love birds met soon. Finally, he shared some more throwback photos of his mom and dad and went on to write how he wishes he was half as elegant as them. All his posts did receive quite a lot of love from the fans and in fact, one of the photos also had fans questioning as to when will he get married himself and we are wondering what would he say.

Check out some of Shaheer Sheikhs post here:

In a chat with us, Shaheer spoke about a little something for people who haven't been able to keep up at home. The actor said, "If people are getting paranoid by just staying at home, then, I don't know what to tell them. I am talking about people who have a house, and have money to feed themselves. Some so many people are having a very difficult time, so we should feel lucky and not be paranoid by staying home. Maybe, just spend time with yourself. I think meditation is the best thing. I think it helps calm down."

On the work front, Shaheer has received a lot of love for his character of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, however, everything is on hold right now given the lockdown. Currently, fans are being able to enjoy watching the actor on screen, thanks to the re-runs of Mahabharat.

