Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh goes down the memory lane as he recalls his travel adventures

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took to social media as he shared throwback photos and videos from his travel'ventures' earlier. Check them out right here.

Everyone has been reminiscing the good old days before the Coronavirus lockdown via their social media accounts and well, it looks like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been onto the same. The actor's recent social media posts are all about recalling his adventures to South Africa and Bali along with other actors from tellyworld, his brother, and others. Shaheer has always been someone who keeps things rather personal, but he also ensures to update his fans and also, keep them engaged.

Shaheer has always been a travel enthusiast and all his photos from the travel diaries have always caught the attention of the fans. And now, his old photos have come to our attention, even though they seem rather old and so, many have forgotten about it. While he is seen enjoying posing with the Tigers in some of the photos he shared, the one with Vishal Singh and others sees the actor celebrate his(Vishal's) birthday with him. In fact, Vishal also went on to reply and say, 'What fun yaa... my best birthday gift ever. hope we get to go back soon.'

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's posts right here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer has currently been enjoying the re-runs of his show Mahabharat and the actor was rather elated when the news was first announced. Apart from enjoying this time with that, the actor has also been keeping up with the lockdown doing lots of cooking, and of course, meditation as well. There have been constant requests from fans to bring back Erica Fernandes co-starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as well, and we are all hoping it happens soon.

Shaheer along with team Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has also been actively spreading awareness regarding the ongoing lockdown, maintaining social distance, and a lot of other things that are the need of this hour. The actor has been prompt enough to make sure everyone keeps up with this time, and during a Twitter interaction, he also gave out a couple of advice and tips to cope up with this time in quarantine.

Earlier in an interview, the actor also spoke about the year that has gone by, and said, "I am happy with how things have been, I wanted to do something like this because my last two shows needed a lot of efforts and doing historical is no easy. I am not saying this is easy but comparatively, a historical character needs a little more efforts but this comes more naturally to me. The character has been liked by the audiences and I am happy how people have responded to the show, it was a bold move by the producers and the channel of course to make something like this. We aren't doing anything new with the story but the approach, the writing, is different."

