Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh masks up but not without cute filters and fans love it

Shaheer Sheikh's latest social media post has all of our attention and for the right reasons. Check out the post here.

Everyone has been spending a whole bunch of time on social media, trying to make the most of their time, get creative, look at new things, or simply pass some time through. And some of the people who have been spending some extra time on social media are our favourite celebrities, across all the entertainment industry, doing their bit in trying to spread some positivity and also create awareness around the entire situation right now.

And well, among television celebrities who seem to have drawn quite our attention with their posts and sessions on social media, Shaheer Sheikh is definitely one of the favourites. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Kr actor seems to have got rather active on social media and so, he has been sharing some posts almost every day, none the less, not all of them happen to be a part of his journey down the memory late as he has been also sharing other photos and updates.

And now, we came across a post on social media, from the actor, where he shared an ever so cute filter click along with his mask on, urging everyone to stay home. While the actor sure is trying to spread awareness and send a message across, we think that the filter is what has our heart and we just cannot get enough of it after all. In fact, as we share the post on social media, we indeed cannot get enough of the comments from the fans as they send out all the love.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Meanwhile, in a recent chat, Shaheer spoke about the issue of non-payment of dues and said, "It is a difficult time for everyone and I do understand the pressure and stress that the daily wage workers are going through. They are going through much worse times. I am of course not going to put extra pressure on any people I work with. I am going to be supporting as many as I can, be it my staff, people who were financially dependent on me. I am going to continue supporting them and hopefully, everyone is able to do that."

