Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh on the ongoing unrest: Extremists and fanatics are not good

India remains divided in its opinion about the Citizenship Amendment Act and while the protests have taken over, many have taken to social media to express their opinion about everything that is going on. Many Bollywood celebrities and television actors have shared their viewpoints on social media, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh too, took to social media to pen down a note about the ongoing unrest in the nation.

Shaheer wrote, "I respect all beliefs and ideologies. We all know that there is a supreme power and we call it by different names because we speak different languages. SO I BELIEVE all religions came in to existence because man felt the need to control the society, to have some law and order. Now it can't be the reason of unrest. Extremists and fanatics are not good for any society. My nation is known for its unity in diversity, let's not lose that. If you disagree with anything there are peaceful ways of expressing that."

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta too shared a post on social media, and retweeting a tweet, he wrote, "One hundred percent agree! Dialogue & engagement is the only way forward."

