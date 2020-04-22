Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shares breathtaking photos of mother nature on Earth Day

Shaheer Sheikh has taken to social media to share photos of and with mother nature on Earth Day. Check them out right here.

Today, April 22, is celebrated as Earth Day and well, many celebrities have been sharing stunning photos on social media of mother nature in all its glory. All of us who are avid travelers, or enjoy photography do have some photo that captures the beauty of nature, could be the wide blue skies or the long stretches of grass, and well, let's just say it is for us to enjoy and cherish, for if we don't stop by and take care, there won't be much to look at.

None the less, everyone does understand the importance of all the resources, and today is a great day to celebrate mother nature with the comfort of our homes. Actor Shaheer Sheikh, as we know, is someone who not just enjoys traveling, but as it turns out, he enjoys photography too. For someone who enjoys gardening, we can imagine that he does have all the love and respect for mother nature and so it shows in the recent post he shared on the occasion of Earth Day.

Shaheer shared some photos on social media along with a post wishing Happy Earth Day to one and all and his hashtags promote the idea of co-existing and how we must save planet earth from our activities if we might add. The photos not just have him capture the essence of mother nature but in fact, also share photos of himself amid the beauty of nature and all things fine. Shaheer has always been a fan of all these things and his social media bears testimony to the same.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post right here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer has been having a fun time at home or trying to, just like all of us. The actor indulged in a Twitter chat session and during that, he also revealed things he has been doing while at home. In fact, it was also revealed that the actor has been having a fun time cooking, about shows he has been watching, and many other things for that matter. The actor also revealed how emotional scenes have been very difficult to do, how he enjoys gardening, etc.

On the work front, Shaheer is currently working on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and while everything has been on hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown, fans have been waiting for things to get back to normal and shoots to resume so that they can enjoy their favourite shows featuring favourite actors. None the less, fans have been patiently waiting for the show and just like the actors, we cannot wait either.

