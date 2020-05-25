Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shares a glimpse of his Eid celebrations while away from family

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to send out Eid Mubarak wishes while also celebrating the togetherness in staying away. Check out his post here.

The Eid festivities seem to be never-ending and rightly so. With everyone in quarantine given the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, people have been making constant efforts to ensure that their day is good and full of vigour. Celebrities have been sharing photos and Eid Mubarak wishes on social media while those observing the festival have also given glimpses into how does their Eid celebration look like this year.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to give fans a glimpse into the ongoing celebrations and also expressed how he feels about the entire family not being together and yet, together. Shaheer shared some photos on social media of his family members as well as himself along with others and wrote, ''We are in different parts of the world but we are still together. Eid Mubarak to everyone.'

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

