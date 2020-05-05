Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shares a major throwback photo with sisters with emotional post

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been traveling down the memory lane with major throwback photos and today's post is all about his sisters.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is celebrating 11 years in the industry and while it is obviously iconic and important, he has taken to a unique way to celebrate it. Yes, the actor is currently on a major photo-sharing spree, one where he is sharing photos from years ago, calling it a walk down the memory lane where he starts everything from the beginning.

And well, his walk down the memory lane started off by him sharing throwback photos from his childhood, and eventually, he also moved on to photos of his parents, and other family members. Today's post of the actor is all about his sisters, Aleefa and Ifra and he seems to have quite the bond, one that most of us enjoy with our siblings. The photo was accompanied by an adorable heartfelt post.

Shaheer wrote, "Sisters are a blessing and I was blessed twice. For the times when I needed counselling, emotional support or just wanted to talk, I would always run to Aleefa. And when it came to all the madness, fun, troubling people or just stupid silly jokes Ifrah was always there. So in short I have been the luckiest brother in the world to have such ideal sisters #AleefaAndIfrah Moreover, I would also like to thank my parents for treating me and my sisters as equals...because that’s how I look at the world now. Actually I think they were loved a little more because they were very good at studies and I was not #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe."

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Shaheer spoke about a little something for people who haven't been able to keep up at home. The actor said, "If people are getting paranoid by just staying at home, then, I don't know what to tell them. I am talking about people who have a house, and have money to feed themselves. Some so many people are having a very difficult time, so we should feel lucky and not be paranoid by staying home. Maybe, just spend time with yourself. I think meditation is the best thing. I think it helps calm down."

On the work front, even though nothing is functioning right now and no fresh episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke seem to be available, the actor is currently seen on Mahabharat as the re-runs of the show are on.

