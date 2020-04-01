Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shoots at home amid Coronavirus lockdown

Everyone seems to be finding creative ways to work things out amid the Coronavirus lockdown and well, here is how Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been keeping up.

The entire nation seems to have come to a halt amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, however, everyone has been taking this time to devise methods to get creative and at the same time, try and get their work done. But what does one do when the shoots are stalled and the entire entertainment industry seems to have come to a stop? Well, one still manages to find a way out and continue working because life goes on, eh?

Recently, we reported how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has in fact shot for some scenes at home and how there will be new episodes of the show soon. Well, it looks like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir has taken to the same method and has shot for some scenes at home. He went on to confirm the same to an entertainment portal and fans can now rejoice and new episodes of this show too might go on air really soon.

Meanwhile, right now, there have been reports about the upcoming pregnancy track for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke being delayed owing to the ongoing lockdown, and well, fans do miss the show after all. A complete stalling of shoots was announced until March 31st, but with the ongoing lockdown, fans are keeping up with show re-runs only.

Credits :India Forums

