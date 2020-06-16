  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh urges people to be kind to everyone, including yourself

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share a little something that more people need to hear in these trying times. Check out his post here.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has indeed come across as a shock to everyone. The actor's last rites took place on June 15, 2020, here in Mumbai. The cause of Sushant's death, as has been revealed by the postmortem is asphyxia, due to hanging himself. The Kedarnath actor's demise has brought about this wave of conversation regarding mental health across the industry and also, among many other people on the internet.

Everyone has been trying to keep up with themselves and while a lot of people have been urging others to speak up, consoling everyone about how things will get better and one must always reach out, a conversation that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh wishes to bring about is that of being kind to everyone and to our own selves as well. It is extremely important that we don't indulge in being unkind, neither to others nor to our own selves.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Meanwhile, prayers and condolences continue to pour in for the actor and in fact, everyone from across the industry has taken to social media to express their shock and concern for the actor and his family members. These are difficult times, and while we all stay at home amid the ongoing lockdown, it is extremely crucial to ensure that our mental health is not suffering and we talk, whenever and to whomever we deem fit.

