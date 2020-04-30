Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh's advice today is about rainbows & unicorns & we are all for it

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to send out all the good vibes we need right now and it is something we all need to read. Check out the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor's post here.

These are tough times that the world is going through and time and again, we all can use a little bit of positivity and good vibes because the world needs more of it. The Coronavirus lockdown has left all of us stuck at home and well, we are trying to make the most of this while we stay home and stay safe. And well, these times have seen multiple actors take to social media to spread positivity and help everyone stay put as far as all our mental states are concerned.

And today, we have Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh with a humbling post and a refreshing photo to fo with it. Shaheer shared a little something on social media and while the photo is as random as it gets, the caption was truly overwhelming. The actor went on to speak about tough times, and how we must find our own happiness because life is not perfect after all and it is something that we must and need to do once in a while.

With the cute items on display in the photo and some greenery in the background, Shaheer wrote a little something. He wrote, 'Life might not always give us reasons to be happy and excited.. sometimes we need to find our own reasons our own unicorns and our own rainbows #staypositive #stayhome #staysafe #staymotivated #learnNewThings #selfdiscipline'

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer, just like most of us, has been spending his time doing new things, trying to get creative, and indulge in activities he doesn't get enough time for on regular workdays. During a Twitter Ask me anything session, Shaheer got candid about all things quarantine, how he has been spending time in gardening and cooking among other things like watching shows, etc.

On the work front, everything is on a halt for the actor as the lockdown has brought about the entire entertainment industry to a standstill. Currently, the actor' show, Mahabharat has returned to the screens for a re-run and the actor sure seemed to be mighty pepped up about it when he first made the announcement. While fans are enjoying the show, they have been constantly hoping to see re-runs of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, co-starring Erica Fernandes in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the actor recently completed 11 years in the industry and fans made sure to celebrate the feat on social media. In a chat with us, the actor spoke about Mahabharat, and told us, ' Honestly, initially, it was difficult for almost a month when we started shooting to get into that zone and still sound convincing. So, that was the best part of Swastik Production, that they did not want it to sound like a typical mythological show. We used Sankrit words but it should come at ease, We were convinced about it. I know I struggled initially but then we slowly started getting used to it and started living the character. What helped is that we were 24/7 in the character. We still call each other by our onscreen name (laughs). We developed such relations between us!'

