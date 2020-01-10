Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam & others have fun on the sets; VIDEO

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora having fun on the sets will make your day. Check out the video.

The show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been garnering a lot of love and attention from the audiences since the beginning and continues to do so even now. It has currently become one of the most popular and talked – about shows on Indian television. The show features Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in the lead roles. The star cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been lauded for their stellar performances in the show.

Every now and then, the actors of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke share BTS pictures and videos from the sets thereby sending fans into frenzy. Recently, a video from the sets of the show has become viral on social media in which Shaheer, Kaveri and Ritvik can be seen dancing to the tunes of the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai’ while being dresses in colorful clothes and sporting funky sunglasses. Rhea Sharma is, however, missing from the scene.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Talking about the show, it happens to be a spin – off series of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which happens to be one of the longest running shows on Indian television. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke premiered on March 18, 2019 and is set in the backdrop of Rajkot. It also features Rupal Patel, Lata Sabharwal, Sanjeev Seth, Sameer Sharma, Kshitee Jog and others in pivotal roles. What are your views on the show? Do let us know in the comments section.

