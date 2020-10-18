Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra's loving PIC with 'bhai forever' Shaheer Sheikh has left fans in awe

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Avinash Mishra took to his social media handle to 'finally' share a heartwarming picture with Shaheer Sheikh, and fans can't keep calm. Take a look.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are heartbroken, and we understand the emotions. The show aired its final episode yesterday (October 17, 2020) and bid a heartwarming goodbye to viewers. With Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Avinash Mishra (Kunal), and Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu) in the lead roles, YRHPK came to a happy end. MishBir finally welcomed a little Amish Rajvansh in their life, and the family reunited on the baby boy's arrival.

Fans are left utterly disheartened and emotional by YRHPK's closure. Many have also requested the makers to come with a season 2 of the show soon, as the ending did not do justice to MishBir's love story. Amidst this, the cast of YRHPK has been sharing messages for the team, and fans. Yesterday, Avinash aka Kunal took to his social media to share a loving picture with his onscreen brother aka Shaheer. Not only him but Avinash also shared beautiful pictures with his reel-life wife Kaveri (Kuhu) and Rhea (Mishti).

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: MishBir fans left 'emotional' as Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show bids goodbye

'Finally' sharing a picture with Shaheer, Avinash wrote, 'And finally, one with the bhai forever.' Yes, Avinash called Shaheer his 'bhai forever' and the two looked handsome in their traditional wear as they smiled for the camera. Shaheer was touched by Avinash's sweet gesture and commented, 'Mere Pyaare Bandhu.' (My loving friend).

Take a look at Avinash's photos with Shaheer, Rhea, and Kaveri here:

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is all set to replace Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. SNS 2 will air its first episode from tomorrow, i.e. October 19 (2020). YRHPK, a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, began its journey in 2019. After winning hearts for a year, the show went off-air. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh to Rhea Sharma; Most followed Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor on social media REVEALED

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×