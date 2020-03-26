Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co star Rhea Sharma wishes 'rocksta' Shaheer Sheikh on his birthday

Rhea Sharma took to social media to wish Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Shaheer Sheikh on his birthday just before the day comes to an end.

Shaheer Sheikh is celebrating his birthday today and well, the actor sure has been receiving a lot of love from his co-stars and all the people from the industry. Currently, the actor is working on YEh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and it co-stars Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma, and Ritvik Arora in lead roles. The show aired its last episode the other day and will now be resuming once the shoots restart post the Coronavirus lockdown and until then, we will be seeing reruns only.

Meanwhile, Shaheer revealed how he does not have any birthday plans and given the lockdown, he won't be shooting either and how he isn't a birthday person, however, he has been receiving a lot birthday wishes and co-star Rhea Sharma shared a wish for the actor and she shared an adorable photo as well. The actress wrote, "Happy birthday rockstaaa" and fans sure have been showering a lot of love to it given how this jodi has been receiving a lot of love.

Check out Rhea Sharma's wish for Shaheer Sheikh right here:

Meanwhile, in an interview with us, the actor got talking about all things YRHPK and some more. He revealed how he loves the show's concept and this is something he has always wanted to do as well. The actor also revealed how he gets the chemistry on screen by just understanding what the writers have in mind about the character and then it becomes effortless.

Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday once again!

Credits :Instagram

