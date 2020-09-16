  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Fans hail Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma for their tear jerking performance

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma fans hail the actors for their performance in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read.
133933 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra has been one of the most followed and talked about shows on Indian television. The show focuses on the idea of courtship and modern day relationships. Currently, the show is focusing on the idea of adoption and surrogacy which has been a topic of discussion in our society for the longest time. 

While Abir and Mishti (Shaheer and Rhea) have decided to go for adoption, Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) has coaxed Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) into turning a surrogate for the couple. In the upcoming episode, Abir will be seen lashing out at Kuhu and trying to explain to her what will be the aftermath of her decision. Rhea too is seen supporting Abir in this and their performance in this scene, in particular, has left fans happy. One look at Twitter, and we can see fans hailing both Shaheer and Rhea for their ability to move audience and bring an emotional connect in a scene. 





Meanwhile, speaking about the show, YRHPK has been facing a little trouble when it comes to TRP. Despite a good track and plot lines, the show has been failing to perform on BARC list post the time slot change. The show which earlier premiered at 10 PM was rescheduled for a 9 PM slot post lockdown. YRHPK is a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Credits :Twitter

