Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Fans hail Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma for their tear jerking performance

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra has been one of the most followed and talked about shows on Indian television. The show focuses on the idea of courtship and modern day relationships. Currently, the show is focusing on the idea of adoption and surrogacy which has been a topic of discussion in our society for the longest time.

While Abir and Mishti (Shaheer and Rhea) have decided to go for adoption, Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) has coaxed Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) into turning a surrogate for the couple. In the upcoming episode, Abir will be seen lashing out at Kuhu and trying to explain to her what will be the aftermath of her decision. Rhea too is seen supporting Abir in this and their performance in this scene, in particular, has left fans happy. One look at Twitter, and we can see fans hailing both Shaheer and Rhea for their ability to move audience and bring an emotional connect in a scene.

What a performance by him again.. Totally ruling the charts.. Giving facts to so called bro.. His eyes are epitome of emotions.. .. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe |#ShaheerAsAbir |#ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/lFzDfOBgoc — (kaju) (@LetloveandLaugh) September 16, 2020





The sarcastic expressions for Meenakshi were bang on point. “Jo insaan hamesha Mishti pe ilzam lagta tha, aaj wo he es ghar ko todne ke wajah ban rahi hai” Abir. Shaheer flawless in each scene. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/9crjSVPyUp — yrhpk_fan (@YrhpkF) September 16, 2020





Abir is well aware, Kuhu is pressurised. He kept asking her. He confronted Meenakshi for pressuring Kuhu for surrogacy. He knows her inside out. Strong portrayals is Shaheer’s specialty. He excelled in all shots today. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir pic.twitter.com/otpkvJfFPr — yrhpk_fan (@YrhpkF) September 16, 2020





Shaheer is so good at portraying anger as he understands that it is nothing more than an emotional response to a given situation. It’s the circumstances that cause the emotional response. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/yXQrcEIkse — yrhpk_fan (@YrhpkF) September 16, 2020



