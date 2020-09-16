Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Fans hail Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma for their tear jerking performance
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra has been one of the most followed and talked about shows on Indian television. The show focuses on the idea of courtship and modern day relationships. Currently, the show is focusing on the idea of adoption and surrogacy which has been a topic of discussion in our society for the longest time.
What a performance by him again.. Totally ruling the charts.. Giving facts to so called bro.. His eyes are epitome of emotions.. .. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe |#ShaheerAsAbir |#ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/lFzDfOBgoc
— (kaju) (@LetloveandLaugh) September 16, 2020
The sarcastic expressions for Meenakshi were bang on point.
“Jo insaan hamesha Mishti pe ilzam lagta tha, aaj wo he es ghar ko todne ke wajah ban rahi hai” Abir.
Shaheer flawless in each scene. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/9crjSVPyUp
— yrhpk_fan (@YrhpkF) September 16, 2020
Abir is well aware, Kuhu is pressurised. He kept asking her.
He confronted Meenakshi for pressuring Kuhu for surrogacy. He knows her inside out.
Strong portrayals is Shaheer’s specialty. He excelled in all shots today. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir pic.twitter.com/otpkvJfFPr
— yrhpk_fan (@YrhpkF) September 16, 2020
Shaheer is so good at portraying anger as he understands that it is nothing more than an emotional response to a given situation.
It’s the circumstances that cause the emotional response. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/yXQrcEIkse
— yrhpk_fan (@YrhpkF) September 16, 2020
M I S H B I R
Meri dhadkan ek kam ho
Teri dhadkan main gum ho
Ek duje bin adhure..
Milke pure hum ho...@Shaheer_S @rhea_shrm #ShaheerSheikh #RheaSharma #MishBir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe
To find out watch them tonight at 9pm on @starplus pic.twitter.com/CGrufPUH4h
— VinHeer (@shaheerkijhalli) September 16, 2020
Meanwhile, speaking about the show, YRHPK has been facing a little trouble when it comes to TRP. Despite a good track and plot lines, the show has been failing to perform on BARC list post the time slot change. The show which earlier premiered at 10 PM was rescheduled for a 9 PM slot post lockdown. YRHPK is a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.