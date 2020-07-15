Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Fans laud Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir as he confronts Kuhu and takes a stand for Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are wowed by Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir's performance, his confrontation with Kuhu and Meenakshi, him taking a stand not only for his ladylove Mishti (Rhea Sharma) but also himself this time. Here's what YRHPK fans have to say about today's episode.

If there's one show that has made everyone go bonkers with its 'powerful' comeback, it has to be Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The Star Plus show starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), and Kaveri Priyam returned to the TV screens with an engrossing and thrilling storyline after a three-month-long break. Though YRHPK returned with a new plotline, the love, and understanding between MishBir just grew stronger. Unlike other daily soaps, YRHPK's story is mature, showing the real companionship between a husband and wife, and how a 'couple' can overcome anything 'together.'

As the story is moving forward, ardent viewers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are getting more and more fascinated. Upon the show's return on Monday (July 13, 2020), YRHPK's fans trended their beloved couple 'MishBir' for putting forward such a loving and caring story. With only three episodes now, fans have again taken the charge to trend the show, but this time for the leading man, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir. Viewers are wowed by Shaheer's performance in the latest episode, where he is seen confronting Kuhu and Meenakshi upfront. While we have always seen Abir take a stand for his ladylove Mishti, this time, he will stand up for himself and leave everyone amazed.

It will so happen that Abir will be kept in the dark by the family of an important happening in the house. He will get annoyed to know that some important events around the house were hidden from him. Later, an enraged Kuhu will accuse Mishti of the ill-happenings in the house, and this is when Abir will lose her cool on Kuhu. He will sternly put Kuhu in her place in front of the family.

Fans have taken to Twitter to trend #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe and appreciate Shaheer Sheikh's chilling performance in the episode. While Kuhu accuses Mishti of getting her away from her brother (Abir), Abir hits back with a befitting reply. He says, 'Agar Abir ko bro manti naa, toh MahaShivratri ke dinn mere drink ko spike nahi karti', leaving Kuhu and other's astonished. This strong dialogue by Abir has been doing rounds on social media. The audience is also appreciating Mishit's acting chops and how realistically she is bringing forth the panic attack sequences, while Abir sensitively handles her.

Take a look at fans reaction on YRHPK's latest episode:

The thing we wanted to hear from Abir... Wouldn't have posted clip but this has been demand of fandom since Janmashtami incident! #ShaheerSheikh #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/K0E4Ll2smc — (@I_dont_slay) July 15, 2020

Rhea Sharma is in tight control of her craft. Good going girl! Looks beautiful and emotes gracefully. Terrific journey as an actor. Well done Sharmaji ki beti #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — DavaraTumblr (@DavaraTumblr) July 15, 2020

First ABIR Meenu's confrontation ,

Then ABIR KuWho confrontation . Overall we can say ABIR RAJVANSH stole the Episode . SHAHEER SHEIKH on another level , his deep deep voice . #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — diksha____ (@diksha_____) July 15, 2020

Today’s episode was like a stressful cricket match, bitch I was on the edge of my seat nervously waiting for Abir to shoot his sixers back to back. And boy did he win the match! #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — (@theromanticmess) July 15, 2020

Abir had every right to call out his SIL. Every person has a limit & K has crossed all her limits when it comes to insulting Mish. He was bound to react in this way and for once I am glad that ITV showed a real man who stands up for his wife.#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerSheikh — Fangirl1012 (@fangirl1012_z) July 15, 2020

The Episode belongs to Abirr!! Bang on!!!!!!

Finally he shuts her down!!!! (though she didn't stop blabbering)#ShaheerSheikh #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/3IIi9N6GL9 — (@DebnathTanni) July 15, 2020

A - Badi bholi ho tum matlab me ek jawan launda hoon handsome hoon tum bhi so so ho hum dono ek kamre me shadi shuda kya soch rahe honge.. Naughty Abirrrr..... #MishBir#ShaheerSheikh#RheaSharma#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/aPpLpJtTzt — Subhu.. (@subhasr24908312) July 15, 2020

Well, there's no doubt that viewers are all hearts for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's new track, and are loving Abir-Mishti on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

